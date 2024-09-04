Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.82

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 2510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.