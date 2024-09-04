Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,058,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,099,072 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $47.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.84.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after buying an additional 2,497,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

