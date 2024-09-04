Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.72

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 168610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BNL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 120.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Further Reading

