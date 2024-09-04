British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.79

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 253087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on BTLCY. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
British Land Price Performance
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
