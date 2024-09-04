BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.00

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 173474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

