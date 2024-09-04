BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,392. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

