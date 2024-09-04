Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,401.63 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,153.40 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00545816 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00036936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00079653 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,749,531 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
