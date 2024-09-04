Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,401.63 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,153.40 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00545816 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00036936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00079653 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,749,531 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.