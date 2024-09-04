BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $721.46 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $58,094.64 or 1.00132817 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $721.46 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 56,531.8741528 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

