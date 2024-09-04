Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,345 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.32. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

