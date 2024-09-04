Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.76. 467,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.26 and its 200 day moving average is $459.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,559,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,160,630,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total transaction of $51,822,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,559,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,160,630,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,282,931 shares of company stock valued at $583,107,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

