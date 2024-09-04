Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 773,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,108. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.