Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $831.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $863.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $795.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

