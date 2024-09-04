Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

