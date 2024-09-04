Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 15,346 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.17. 7,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,786. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $109.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41.

