Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

