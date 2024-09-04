Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $1.90

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $113.25 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,810,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,550,456 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

