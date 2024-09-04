Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $144.78 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $144.78 million and $6.33 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001418 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 203,650,896,896,857,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 203,650,905,762,980,832 with 149,634,362,295,895,744 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $5,341,407.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

