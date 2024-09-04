Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.35. 681,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,783. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.16, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

