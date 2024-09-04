Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

