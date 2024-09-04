Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 661.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 289,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.