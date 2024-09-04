Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

