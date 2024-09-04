Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.