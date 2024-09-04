Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 20,129 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

