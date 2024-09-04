Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

