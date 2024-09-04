Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 19379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

The company has a market cap of C$570.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

