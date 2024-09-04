Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APR.UN

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 3.1 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.61. 37,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62.

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.