Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 3.1 %
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.