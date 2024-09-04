AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,154,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

