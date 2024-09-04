AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) recently:

9/4/2024 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $45.90. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.10 to $28.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – AST SpaceMobile had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,728,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.