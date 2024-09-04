Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average is $181.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

