Archer Investment Corp Buys 4,012 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 486,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 35.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

PFE stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

