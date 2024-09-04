Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $10,298,438.94 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. 2,388,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,649,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

