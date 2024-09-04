AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Down 3.2%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $34.93. 16,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 332,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $990.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $449,244. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

