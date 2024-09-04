Analysts’ Downgrades for September 4th (ABNB, APH, ARCB, ASML, ATHA, BKNG, DS, FHI, JLL, LI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 4th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Rodman & Renshaw from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $4,200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4,350.00.

Drive Shack (LON:DS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 498 ($6.55).

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $236.00 target price on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $438.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $693.00.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 498 ($6.55).

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $265.00.

