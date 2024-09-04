Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 394,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,074,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altus Power by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,411,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Power by 427.6% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

