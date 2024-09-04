Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.13

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 2428980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,842,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.