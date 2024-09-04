Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 3.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $40.21. 8,071,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 8,558,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Insider Activity at Affirm

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.45.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Affirm by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $109,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 24.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.