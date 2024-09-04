AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.49 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 450,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $93.94 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.