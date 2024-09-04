Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 4.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $620.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

