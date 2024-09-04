Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 648,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

