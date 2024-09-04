Aaron Colleran Acquires 500,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Aaron Colleran acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,500.00 ($100,340.14).

Aaron Colleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Aaron Colleran acquired 100,000 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,900.00 ($33,265.31).

AIC Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

About AIC Mines

AIC Mines Limited explores for, develops, and acquires gold and copper deposits in Australia. It holds interest in the Marymia project comprising an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers located in the Eastern Gascoyne region of Western Australia; the Eloise copper mine located in North Queensland; and interest in the Lamil project that covers an area of 1,200 square kilometers located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

