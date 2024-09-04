6,901 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.81. The stock had a trading volume of 464,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.78 and its 200 day moving average is $416.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.