5,800 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Acushnet comprises 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

