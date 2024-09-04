3,175 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 736.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $257.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

