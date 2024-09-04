200 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Linde Stock Up 0.1 %
Linde stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.37. 290,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,161. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Linde Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.
Linde Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
