152 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,073.38.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,813.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,786.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,698.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

