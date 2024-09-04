1,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ONEOK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 401,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKE. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

