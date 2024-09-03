Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.81-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.62-$0.63 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.19. 3,787,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.63 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.18.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

