YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $362.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.