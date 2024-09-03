Wrapped Pulse Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $283.41 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,841,866,684,163 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,838,983,288,343.564. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003262 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $3,216,349.35 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

