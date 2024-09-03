WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $24.66.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

