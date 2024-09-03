WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $24.66.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

